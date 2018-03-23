Robert and Rebekah Mercer

Far-right Republican mega-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer
Last evening, the Washington Post reported that Steve Bannon was the individual overseeing the earliest collection of Facebook data for Cambridge Analytica in 2014. The company is under investigation in both the U.S. and U.K. for data mining private information on more than 50 million Facebook users to target voters for the 2016 Trump presidential campaign.

Bannon, with funding from billionaire hedge fund manager, Robert Mercer, was involved in the launch of Cambridge Analytica in 2013. Both Bannon and Mercer served on the Cambridge Analytica Board after its founding.

Bannon is the former executive chairman of Breitbart News which also received funding from Mercer. Bannon also served as CEO of Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and as senior counselor to the 45th president for the first seven months of his term until a falling out last year. Robert Mercer was a large donor to the Trump campaign.

Essentially, whatever Bannon has been connected to since at least 2013, Mercer money has been involved in the effort. Take, for example, the Government Accountability Institute (GAI). It was founded in 2012 by Peter Schweizer and Steve Bannon. Schweitzer is currently listed on its website as its President and Rebekah Mercer, daughter of Robert, is listed as its Chair. Rebekah Mercer played a major role in the Trump campaign and served on the Trump Transition Team's Executive Committee, which played a major role in selecting cabinet appointees.

