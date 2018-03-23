refugee murderer rapist
A man who posed as an Afghan child refugee has been convicted of the horrific rape and murder of a German medical student - the victim's father is Clemens Ladenburger, who was a lawyer for the European Commission.

The killer, Hussein K, was actually convicted of assaulting a woman in Corfu in 2013...so how on earth was he allowed to enter Germany and rape and kill a vulnerable young girl? Well, EU open borders of course.

He was sentenced to 10 years in jail in Greece for the attempted murder of a woman but released just 1 year into a 10 year sentence due to 'overcrowding'. Now he's been given a life sentence in Germany for his attack in Freiburg.

Hussein told German officials he was 17, from Afghanistan and his father was killed fighting the Taliban. Actually, he could well be in his 30s, he's from Iran and, you guessed it, his dad's still alive.

This attack was particularly brutal - he raped Maria Ladenburger, beat her up then drowned her in a river.

This is just a prime example of how EU border policy, and its handling of the migrant crisis, has actually endangered the lives of ordinary citizens. It's impossible to tell who is coming into the continent and what their history is. By definition, that's unsafe.