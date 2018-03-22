© / Reuters



All Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers are scheduled to undergo "deep modernization," the Russian Defense Ministry says. The upgrade will involve installation of new engines that will significantly boost their flight range.Nowadays, the long-range aircraft can already cover a distance of more than 12,000 kilometers without refueling.The first bombers are expected to be equipped with new engines in 2021, the deputy defense minister said."We are going to... carry out deep modernization of the planes [that are currently] in service when only the fuselage would remain while all the avionics equipment and engines would be replaced," Borisov said. He added that the Russian strategic bomber aircraft park is expected to be fully upgraded by 2030."One cannot even compare the Tu-160 aircraft equipped with the X-55, X-555 and X-101 missiles and a plane that we are hoping to get by 2030 equipped with new air-delivered ordnance that would have completely different effective distance,"Borisov said, commenting on the ministry's plans.Russian media reports, citing the military.Russia's military announced the decision to resume production of the bombers back in 2015 after it was stalled for more than a decade.The first modernized version of the Tu-160 with new engine and digital onboard equipment was rolled out of the hangar in November of last year. In January 2018, it underwent its first flight trials, witnessed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.The bombers are expected to hit the production line in the early 2020s.