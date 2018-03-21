© Sputnik



Kiev announced the cancellation of its economic cooperation agreement with Moscow on Wednesday."It was adopted unanimously," Prime Minister Vladimir Groisman said. Kiev explained the move by saying it was putting the "national interests of the country" first.Earlier, Groisman told the local Channel 112 that Ukraine "will do everything to ensure that the aggressor country (meaning Russia) pays a high price for aggression in Ukraine."Russia and Ukraine signed a program of economic cooperation in 2011.Despite calling Russia an aggressor and signing a free-trade agreement with Europe, Moscow remains Ukraine's largest trading partner. According to data quoted by RIA Novosti, the volume of trade between the two countries grew significantly last year. Ukraine sold 140 percent more goods to Russia, and imported 110 percent more compared to the year before.Russia has a 9.4 percent share of Ukrainian trade, second only to the European Union as a whole.The Ukrainian hryvnia has depreciated more than three times against the dollar and more than two times against the Russian ruble over the period.