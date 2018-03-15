The Post's city hall reporter Jon Murray tweeted that an editor announced the news during a staff meeting. "There are some sobs in the room," Murray added.
The newspaper currently has about 90 people in its newsroom and will see it's staff cut by a third.
The owners if The Denver Post, @digitalfirst, are forcing or 30 people in the newsroom. This is a third of our staff, and it is devastating.The owner of the Post, the hedge fund Digital First Media, has been cutting positions in the last few years.
The Denver Post recently cut 10 positions in 2017, according to the Denver Business Journal. More than 20 staffers also took buyouts or were laid off in 2016, according to Westword.
Digital First Media also announced there will be "significant" layoffs to the papers it owns in California, the Los Angeles Times reported.
#AldenExposed: Had an all-staff meeting today. 30 people to be cut from @denverpost by April 9. This hedge fund won't quit killing journalism to meet its bottom line. pic.twitter.com/xT54pX7h7yThe cuts in Denver are reportedly set to happen by April 9.
Murray tweeted that the paper will at first seek volunteers for severance packages but it's unclear what happens after that.