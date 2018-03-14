"If this statement means placing weapons in space, the USA is opening Pandora's box," Rogozin wrote on Facebook after reposting a news report about Trump's announcement that the United States might develop a new branch of military forces - the Space Force - in the near future.Speaking to servicemen of the US Marine Corps at Miramar Air Station near San Diego, the US president admitted that he previously had not treated the idea of a separate Space Force with great seriousness, but said the plan now looks more feasible.Russia had a separate Space Force between 2001 and 2011. In 2011, it was reformed into the Air and Space Defense Troops and, in mid-2015, merged with the Air Force. It has since been officially named the Air and Space Force of the Russian Federation.