© AP Photo/David Goldman

According to a new report, the opioid crisis in Illinois has driven up emergency room visits by 66 percent.Increases grew more in large urban centers, such as Chicago, where dealers have taken to cutting heroin with the highly dangerous drug fentanyl, the report said. The report did note that the statistics might be skewed because the study only looked into the hospital visits in 16 states. Still, the numbers are shocking.The study also found that opioid overdose rates rose 70 percent across the Midwest.But, the soaring numbers were worse on the east coast where emergency room visits rose by 105 percent.Emergency room visits grew by 81 percent in Pennsylvania and 105 percent in Delaware, but numbers actually fell in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Kentucky also saw a decrease, with the number of visits falling by 15 percent.