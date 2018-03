© Russian Defence Ministry



The Russian Aerospace Forces conducted successful launch of the hypersonic aviation and missile system dubbed Kinzhal ("Dagger"), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.The ministry specified that over 250 flights have been carried out within the preparation of the aviation system since the beginning of the year.the statement read.Thanks to the unique flight and technical characteristics of MiG-31 and hypersonic air-to-surface missile, the Kinzhal system has no analogues in the world, according to the statement.