© The Free Thought Project

"The exchange of funds for carrying and giving birth to a child undermines the human dignity and rights of the mother and child. This type of business transaction is very different from altruistic surrogacy, which is a compassionate act of generosity and sacrifice that does not involve for-profit payment.



"In an effort to protect women and their children, Republicans offered 14 amendments that would have shielded women from this type of exploitation and prohibited the sale and purchase of children in our state. Sadly, they were all rejected on party-line votes."

"Currently in WA, any woman can offer to be a surrogate mother for couples who want a baby. Today, it is done out of altruistic giving, love, compassion and caring on the part of the surrogate mother. ... For House Republicans, this bill was a matter of conscience. We all voted 'no' to protect the womb from being monetized and commercialized. This bill sets virtually no limits on the amount people will be able to sell or purchase a human baby for."



"What have we become as a state, selling human babies to the highest bidder? Is this who we are? I asked these questions on the House floor during the final debate. In its current form as it passed out of the House, the bill even permits convicted felons to purchase human babies."

removing the commercial incentive serves as a barrier to breeding babies for the sole purpose of trafficking.

Washington legislators have passed what many are referring to as the most disturbing bill in history that legalizes the commercial sale of human babies to anyone with enough money to buy one.Washington - When most people think about surrogacy, they imagine a loving infertile or same-sex couple, unable to have children, who need a surrogate mother to give them a baby. Surrogacy has long been an amazing gift for those unable to have babies. However, when laws are passed that commercialize the separation of babies from their birth mother, very real risks to children arise. When it comes to surrogacy laws in the United States, Washington is proving to be a third world country. Over the years, as countries have legalized "commercial surrogacy," once they realize the horrors that it creates, they proceed to ban it asThe bans are a result of watching what happens when such laws are in place as it quite literally legalizes the buying and selling of children and creates a market for human trafficking. In spite of these bans, however, the "baby buyers" don't go away, they just move their lobbying to other markets-and their sights have been set on Washington state.As the Lynden-Tribune reports, last week, the Washington State House of Representatives approved legislation modifying the procedures for determining certain aspects of the legal parent-child relationship, known as the Washington Uniform Parentage Act. The bill makes changes to surrogacy agreements,say 10 House Republican women including 42nd District Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden.Many legislators called the billIn a press release this week, lawmakers voiced their dissent, noting:In spite of the disturbing nature of the bill, it passed the house by a vote of 50-47 and is now on the governor's desk.After the bill's passage, house member Van Werven did not mince words when she noted that the bill quite literally legalizes the sale of babies."I would say that 'human decency' died in the dark this morning around 1 a.m. at your WA State Capitol.In the six years I've served in the WA State House of Representatives, I have never been more disgusted by such a sinister piece of legislation," Van Werven wrote.While it is certainly any mother's right to give her child up for adoption, or to have a surrogate child for an infertile couple,Because of the loopholes in commercial surrogacy laws,Anyone with enough money-including human traffickers-will be able to go to Washington state, starting on Jan. 1, 2019, and purchase a human baby, no questions asked.As the website ThemBeforeUs points out , we will never be able to track who is buying these children and where they are being taken. We won't know the outcome for a child/children purchased by a man, grown in the uterus of a woman desperately in need of money. We won't know that he left with the child, or multiple children, with the sole intent to sell them for sex. We won't know that he has turned to surrogacy instead of plucking children off the street at the Port Authority bus terminal in order to prostitute them. Conveniently for him, "intended parent" offers far fewer entanglements than does kidnapping runaways.If you think this sounds alarmist, consider the fact that people have been caught This little boy was born into a world of sexual abuse that went on for years all thanks to the commercialization of children.Ironically enough,A crisis of consciousness indeed.If you'd like to call Gov. Jay Inslee to urge him to veto SB 6037, the governor's office phone number is 360-902-4111.