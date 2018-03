© YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images



© Zach Gibson/Getty Images



The Justice Department announced Wednesday it would hand over documents related to the Obama-era Fast and Furious gun scandal to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.Firearms connected to the program were found at multiple crime scenes in both the United States and Mexico,"The Department of Justice under my watch is committed to transparency and the rule of law," Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday in a statement accompanying the announcement. "This settlement agreement is an important step to make sure that the public finally receives all the facts related to Operation Fast and Furious."Amanda Gonzalez, Gowdy's communications director, told The Daily Caller the Oversight Committee "seeks all relevant facts so we can learn from the mistakes made by the Justice Department."