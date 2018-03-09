On MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Tuesday morning, Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) admitted that the Trump-Russia probe is a "running joke," with a fellow Democrat lawmaker, later saying his colleague's voters never ask about it.
When asked by Robert Costa of the Washington Post about why Democrats are not campaigning on the probe, the lawmaker had this to say...
HIMES: "...Here's the thing. My good friend [Dem Rep.] Cheri Bustos who represents a very tough district in Illinois, we have sort of a running joke going in the mornings, which is, she's got a district very different from mine and I represent Fairfield County, Connecticut. She's in the heartland in a distinct that we need to figure out how to win again. Every Monday morning when I see Cheri and we come up there's a little bit of laughter and she says, 'you know what? My constituents are still not asking me about Russia.While Democrats joke about the probe being a nothing burger, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) recently admitted that zero evidence of collusion has been found.
Schiff has been a key figure behind the Trump/Russia witch hunt since day one, writes John S. Roberts at Right Observer.
While on "The View," Schiff admitted what everyone has known for quite a while - there is no evidence of collusion!
Rep. Adam Schiff conceded Thursday there is still no evidence President Trump or his campaign colluded with Russia to win the election, and made a point of distancing himself from any charges of treason against the president.
Schiff has been driving the Trump-Russia collusion narrative on behalf of his party for months from his seat on the House Intelligence Committee, claiming recently he has seen "more than circumstantial" evidence of collusion. But he offered nothing substantial to back up his claim when pressed on "The View" to get specific, and acknowledged hard proof of collusion may never materialize, even after an intensive and months-long investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller.
Time to move on, yes?Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice delivered a blunt message to Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif) when both appeared on "The View" Thursday.
Rice expressed the hope that the House Intelligence Committee will soon conclude its investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.
"I appreciate what you're doing for the country, but I really hope you can wrap it up. The country needs to get back to business, so that's my greatest hope is that this gets done," she told Schiff.
Comment: It may be a running joke among Democratic lawmakers, but the cost to taxpayers for this 'nothing-burger' is no laughing matter.