A group of congressmen has called for Al Jazeera to be designated a "foreign agent" for its "anti-American and anti-Semitic broadcasts." This coincided with reports the TV network was releasing a film on the US pro-Israel lobby.The Qatari government-funded news network, the letter asserted, has a record of "radical anti-American, anti-Semitic, anti-Israel broadcasts."The letter, signed by Ted Cruz, Josh Gottheimer, Lee Zeldin and others, claims Al Jazeera's coverage also favors State Department-designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, Hezbollah and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, as well as Al-Nusra Front.it urges.The call to label Al Jazeera comes amid reports thatMainstream media rushed to mention that Al Jazeera may soon follow the fate of RT America and Sputnik, which were forced into registering as "foreign agents" by the US authorities spurred by the dubious Russiagate saga. What they failed to mention was the interesting timing of the story.Citing a source, the Chicago-based online outlet Electronic Intifada detailed The film is also said to include undercover footage of a former Israeli military intelligence officer named Sima Vaknin-Gil.Al Jazeera's film reportedlyThe damning investigation was also said to"We have FDD. We have others working on this," the retired spook said as cited by Electronic Intifada. He added that the foundation, led by ardent anti-Iran scholar Max Dubowitz, was running "projects" for Israel including "data gathering, information analysis, working on activist organizations, [a] money trail."According to the report, Al Jazeera alsoHe lamented that pro-Israeli groups were not doing enough, saying, "I don't think that anybody's doing a good job. We're not even doing a good job."Some observers drew attention to the fact thatjournalist and senior writer for AlterNet Max Blumenthal commented on Twitter.Retweeting Electronic Intifada co-founder Ali Abunimah, Blumenthal added: "Schanzer admits thatSome 400 entities and individuals are currently registered as "foreign agents" under the 1938 FARA law. Until recently, this list contained only a handful of foreign media outlets operating in the US, including the American branch of the South Korean state-funded Korean Broadcasting System (KBS America) and the Japanese NHK public broadcaster. In November 2017, a company servicing RT America was forced to register under the law, or face assets being frozen and the broadcaster's head being arrested.