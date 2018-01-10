© Vladimir Astapkovich / Sputnik

The company, called RIA Global LLC, has been notified that it must register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) or face repercussions, Sputnik reported Wednesday. RIA Global,, was targeted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) because it makes content for Sputnik.The DOJ letter, dated January 5, says the registration must happen within 30 days. The 1938 law was initially passed to counter Nazi German propaganda in the US and has been mostly applied to lobbying firms working for foreign governments.The DOJ had previously forced RT's American branch to register as a foreign agent.Despite assurances from the Trump administration that the registration was a mere formality and would not compromise the journalistic work of RT America, the channel was denied accreditation at the US Congress after filing the paperwork. The registration was cited as the reason for the decision.Russian media outlets were targeted in America after a US intelligence report branded RT and Sputnik as tools of Moscow's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The report cited reports on domestic problems in the US and criticism of US foreign policies as examples of such meddling, but failed to explain how this differed from regular journalistic work.