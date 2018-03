© The Daily Wire

1. The anti-Trump dossier was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC

2. Hillary's crooked confidant, Sidney Blumenthal, was a source for Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier.

3. Bill's crooked friend Alexander Downer was source for the bar room discussions with George Papadopoulos that was fed to the Deep State FBI.

4. We now know ALL FOUR initiators of the Trump-Russia Collusion investigation were paid by Hillary Clinton or were donors to the Clinton Foundation

All four initiators of Trump collusion probe were paid by Hillary or were donors to the Clinton Foundationthis story broke by Ryan Saavedra at The Daily Wire The Hill reported that Alexander Downer is a former Clinton associate.The Deep State FBI didn't tell congress that the Australian who initiated the Russia probe is connected to the Clintons.Hillary's spokesparrot "she didn't know" - see the pic. with Bill Clinton, in the first thread, aboveToday it is clear that all of the Trump-Russian collusion propaganda was tied to the Deep State and Clinton Crime Family: