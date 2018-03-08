On February 5th this story broke by Ryan Saavedra at The Daily Wire:
On Monday The Hill reported that Alexander Downer is a former Clinton associate.
Rep. Devin Nunes tweeted about this development on Monday night.
The Deep State FBI didn't tell congress that the Australian who initiated the Russia probe is connected to the Clintons.
Hillary's spokesparrot "she didn't know" - see the pic. with Bill Clinton, in the first thread, above
Today it is clear that all of the Trump-Russian collusion propaganda was tied to the Deep State and Clinton Crime Family:
1. The anti-Trump dossier was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and the DNC
2. Hillary's crooked confidant, Sidney Blumenthal, was a source for Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier.
3. Bill's crooked friend Alexander Downer was source for the bar room discussions with George Papadopoulos that was fed to the Deep State FBI.
4. We now know ALL FOUR initiators of the Trump-Russia Collusion investigation were paid by Hillary Clinton or were donors to the Clinton Foundation
What is new is that the Australian gave the Clintons $25 million.
Comment: So the initial whisper that kicked off the whole #Russiagate fiasco came from a Killary donor. This just getting better and better. How many lives have been destroyed (starting with Michael Flynn) because of this harpy's unlimited greed and ambition? Time to lock Killary and co. up!