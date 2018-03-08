Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today that he wants the West Bank to remain under Israeli's military control and does not want the Palestinians living there to become citizens or "subjects" of Israel, revealing an apparent hope to annex the occupied Palestinian territory while leaving its residents stateless.Yet the prime minister stopped short of explicitly calling for an official takeover of Palestinian lands in the form of a "one-state solution.""I think most Israelis would favor a situation where we could separate from the Palestinians." he explained, "So I want a solution when they have all the powers they need to govern themselves, but none of the powers that would threaten us.Netanyahu gave an example of where Israel could benefit from preventing the Palestinians from gaining security control over the West Bank: Ben-Gurion Airport, which "is about 10 seconds away from the West Bank.""So obviously, if you say, well, Israel's airspace stops there, at Ben-Gurion Airport, you know we're dead. So we need bigger airspace." he continuing, "The same thing is true - what is above ground, in the air, is underground too, as it turns out because of terror tunnels below the ground too."When addressing if Palestinians could expect "full sovereignty" under such an arrangement, Netanyahu said, "I don't know. But it's what we need to live.responsible for security because otherwise everyone collapses. The Palestinians collapse.""Israel must have the overriding security responsibility for the area west of the Jordan River," he stated.Turning to peace talks with the Palestinians, Netanyahu said the priority is making deals with regional partners who are coalescing into sides over divides on Syria and Iran."I think there's a new hope on the horizon that I've never seen in my lifetime, and it's not related to the Palestinians - it's related to the Arab world." he said.I think it actually may work more the other way around," he said, noting the support form key Arab players could "help change the perception of the Palestinians."