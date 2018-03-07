© Unknown



"Lee Kuan Yew's emphasis on rapid economic growth, support for business entrepreneurship, and limitations on internal democracy shaped Singapore's policies for the next half-century." Freedom House ranks Singapore as "partly free" and The Economist ranks it as a "flawed democracy", however the ruling party gets 83 of 89 seats with 70% of the popular vote, while in the mid-eighties, Gallup reported Singaporeans' confidence in the government and judicial system among the highest in the world.

China has done away with presidential term limits, suggesting that Xi Jin Ping could rule the country until he dies, provoking a backlash among the country's opposition and taunting in the 'democratic' world. But if you think about it dispassionately,I understand the lure of 'democracy' ('rule by the people' - in reality in ancient Greece, rule by free, home owning males...). But do most Chinese contest Xi's agenda of making their country an equal player on the world stage while lifting their great numbers out of poverty to become the decade's most ubiquitous tourists?The label 'authoritarian' is relatively recent and refers to strong leaders who are elected by universal suffrage but whose 'authority' allows them to pursue goals that are in the interests of the majority. In Russia, after some house-cleaning following a disastrous decade under Boris Yeltsin, who literally gave away the store,The American media regularly claims that Putin's comfortable majority was achieved by a rigged 2011 election, and that his 80+ ratings are faked. It seems more likely, however, thatDictators are perfectly acceptable to the US when they're our dictators: from Fulgencio Batista in Cuba to the Saudi Royal family, the policy probably played a major role in the 9/11 attack and in Saudi being allowed to use US weapons against tiny Yemen. Yet Trump's success among less educated American voters suggests that they too wouldwhether or not they realize that single payer is more efficient than privately billed healthcare, or that climate change is a major threat. It's no secret that the US Congress is more likely to reflect big business than society at large, (as currently seen in the standoff with the National Rifle Association, a major election contributor),In 1944, against a groundswell of concern for the democratic process, FDR won a fourth presidential term because Americans did not want an untried leader in the midst of two wars. (Unfortunately, Roosevelt died soon after that election, leaving President Truman to formulate the disastrous American policy toward the Soviet Union that brought us Cold Wars I and II.)He is famous for packing the Supreme Court, and although they were milder than would have wanted the Progressive Movement, he wrung workers' rights and protections out of Congress by famously telling his advisors "Make me do it." He is still revered today, while one of the polities that ranks highest on key governance criteria is Singapore, a tiny, multi-ethnic country that was led by the same man for four decades.According to Wikipedia:Note Wiki's admission that "Although Singapore ranks among the top countries for 'order and security', 'absence of corruption', and 'effective criminal justice', gatherings of five or more people require police permits, and protests may legally be held only at the Speakers' Corner, this multi-lingual (English, Chinese and Hindu), country is among the top internationally in education and government supported health care."And that is because Singapore combines entrepreneurship with socialist citizen protections, as does Europe and as most developing strive to achieve.When campaigning for the people's vote, presidential candidates present a to-do list which, if implemented, would theoretically serve the majority. But in so-called 'democracies', even when a president enjoys a congressional majority, the financial rewards to individual representatives for supporting private interests guarantee that the people's business will be relegated to the back burner. How does this square with the popular will?Considering the ability of Congress to thwart the winner's program, why does the presidential election dominate the news for more than a year? One reason may be to keep Americans from noticing their government's aggressive behavior around the world. Surrounded by 'advisors', it's not far-fetched to suggest thatAnd yet, polls suggest thatAmerican voters will probably never get to participate in that experiment, for the simple reason thatToday, 'authoritarianism' is applied equally to the Saudi Arabian monarchy, where women have just been given permission to drive, and to China and Russia. Few Americans know that in 2000, when Vladimir Putin was called upon by Boris Yeltsin, America's 'man in the Kremlin', to replace him for health reasons exacerbated by a drinking problem, state employees weren't getting their paychecks on time - if at all - and virtually nothing had been done to build a fair liberal -or social democratic - system, ten years after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. (When Vladimir Putin declared that this event had been the biggest geo-political catastrophe of the twentieth century, he was not, as the Western press claims, alluding to the demise of Communism, but to the terrible social conditions in which the dissolution of the vast territory left most Russians.)At forty-eight, thanks to his steadfastness as a KGB officer in the last months of East Germany, then as advisor on international affairs to the mayor of St Petersburg, briefly head of the KGB, then Prime Minister to Boris Yeltsin, Putin had the credentials to win election a few months later. While tagged as simply 'a former KGB officer' in the US, the truth is thatChristianity, Judaism, Buddhism and Islam-(estimates for this latter ranging from 5% - 14%).The Western media claims that President Putin's 80%+ ratings reflect a herd mentality, the result of centuries of autocratic rule under the Mongols, the Tsars and the Communist Party. In reality, unbeknownst to most Americans, today's Russians enjoy vacations abroad and the latest cars, and I can attest that restaurants and cafes do a brisk business, while train stations and airports bustle like any in the West.The twenty-first century is light years beyond the founders' agrarian society, whose relatively simple goals could be voted up or down by individuals and their neighbors.Given the finality of both nuclear war and climate change,- if its representatives across the globe cooperate rather than allowing one country to impose its will.is an international expert, author and journalist that has been at the forefront of international politics for over thirty years, exlusively for the online journal "New Eastern Outlook".Text