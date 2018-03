© Mohamad Torokman / Reuters

An official document revealingwhich had never been publicly mentioned before, was reportedly leaked in what theThe leaked Israel Defense Ministry paper was signed by Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman and disclosed classified information concerning the military capabilities and operational methods of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Haaretz reported.According to the news outlet, which could not disclose any names or details due to a potential violation of the Israeli military censorship regulations, at least two sections of the document mentioned top secret mechanisms or systems, the existence of which had never been mentioned by the IDF.One of them was so highly classified that it was forbidden for those aware of it to even call it by name during phone conversations, the IDF Spokesman's Office said. The other mechanism revealed in the leak was reportedly used by an Israeli military unit for operational purposes, with its publication putting a related top secret system at risk of exposure.The report said the information had stayed in public access for some time before being taken down, but no other media covered its contents.The leak of the classified document online was a "serious information security error and it will be investigated," the IDF Spokesman's Office said.According to the protocol, the Defense Ministry must address the IDF Information Security Department for approval when it is releasing files that may lead to exposure of classified information. It is unclear if the procedure was followed this time.