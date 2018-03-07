© Grigoriy Sisoev / Sputnik



Vladimir Putin has reiterated that Russia will not strike first with nuclear weapons. Moscow's nuclear arsenal is not meant to be used, because the alternative is a global disaster that would destroy Russia too.Russia's latest edition of its nuclear doctrine allows the use of nuclear weapons in response to a nuclear attack against Russia or its allies, or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of Russia.The remarks are part of a new documentary produced by journalist Vladimir Solovyev, based on several exclusive interviews with the Russian president. The film explores how the Russian government sees the nation's place in the world today.