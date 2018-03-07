© EFE FILE



On Monday, former Guatemalan President Otto Perez Molina was remanded following an appearance in court on charges related to corruption.Perez has been in custody since September 3, 2015. The ex-leader was denied a move to house arrest after unsuccessfully arguing that he suffers from a heart condition. The ex-president alleged that he is at risk of suffering a "sudden death" and requested the transfer on humanitarian grounds."The condition that I have remains and that condition can generate a malignant ventricular fibrillation at any time," Perez said. According to a doctor who testified for the defence, Perez suffers from ventricular tachycardia."The device has been renewed five times and has completed seven events. He has managed to restore the normal movement of the heart," Perez told reporters.Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (FECI) representative, Juan Francisco Sandoval, shared that Perez's request was formulated within "Cooptation of the State."The prosecutor presented his argument using evidence provided by experts from the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif). Perez, his former ministersand ex-vice President Roxana Baldetti are all facing corruption charges.He is currently detained at a military prison.