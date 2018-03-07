© Marco Bello / Reuters

One of two opposition lawmaking groups in Venezuela has ruled that the country's domestic laws do not allow President Nicolas Maduro to issue a national virtual currency.Venezuela's Asamblea Nacional declared the petro (PTR) unconstitutional, with the opposition claiming that the national crypto project was a fraud that might turn into a threat for potential investors."This deepens the crisis that we are living in. The PTR is another example of corruption, and we will come out of this crisis with measures that we have announced from this parliament," said Rafael Guzman, the representative of the body, in a public statement.According to the group, which argues against the sale, petro is just a symptom of the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela. The lawmakers also dispute the government's claims that businesses and retirement accounts would be required to accept the cryptocurrency.Maduro also ordered the petro to be used in the provision of consular services in Venezuelan embassies around the world. The national cryptocurrency is reportedly in use as a payment instrument on the Venezuela-Colombia border, while the country's airlines association pledged to purchase aircraft fuel using the petro.