A man pronounced dead by doctors was resuscitated after a pathologist who was to perform the autopsy found the 'dead man' to have a pulse.Himanshu Bharadwaj, a resident of Professor Colony in Chhindwara, suffered severe injury in a road accident on Sunday evening. He was admitted to a local hospital, but as his condition worsened, he was rushed to a private hospital in Nagpur. There, Bharadwaj was declared brain-dead.He was brought back to Chhindwara District Hospital where he was pronouned dead and his 'body' sent for autopsy.Luckily for him, pathologist Dr. Nirnay Pandey who was to perform the autopsy detected Bharadwaj's pulse. He was rushed to a ward in the hospital and given initial treatment.Bharadwaj, however, continues to be brain-dead and was taken back to Nagpur for treatment.Dr C Gedam of the Chhindwara District Hospital said."At times, in brain-dead patients, the heart and the respiratory system stop functioning transiently, which seems to be the case here. Himanshu is still brain-dead. Thus, we have referred him to Nagpur due to lack of sufficient facilities locally," the doctor added.A large crowd gathered in front of the District Hospital to protest against the negligence. However, Himanshu's family considers the incident to be a 'miracle'.The Senior Administrative Officers of the hospital did not respond to questions from the media.