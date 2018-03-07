In the bizarre interview with Apex TV the 2030 version of Noah Novak said the other version of him had provided enough information to "prove" they were one and the same person.
However he added that some of the information provided some of the information given was "classified" to prevent the government does not get to him.
But he declined which government - the current US one or one in the future - this referred to.
Noah said the version from 2070 had given him details of his life as proof they were the same person.
The 2030 version said: "He showed a bunch of personal information, he said a bunch of things about what I did, he said all the sequence of events and stuff since I came back from 2017.
"He said everything that I did, and this is the type of stuff that someone would have to stalk me for my whole life to figure out.
"Obviously it would be really hard for him to figure out all of this information.
"There is no way that he could figure all this out unless he stalked me from the very beginning."
If they are one and the same person they look and sound very different in terms of height, weight, personality and tone of voice
Comment: Details! Also, never mind that their faces are blurred and the voice of one of them is distorted.
The 2030 version also raised the question of how the two versions could talk to one another without causing a time paradox - whereby his words could have an impact on the future.
But the 'future Noah' said that time travellers in the future have "microchips" that prevent them from saying anything that could alter a chain of events.
Comment: Good - otherwise you might end up making your mother fall in love with your future self, therefore preventing your own birth from happening! Oh wait...
Noah' from 2030' has previously claimed that he has risked his life to tell those living in the present what the future has in store and insists he has to remain anonymous.
Among his claims are that Donald Trump will be re-elected in 2020, Artificial Intelligence will gain momentum and Google-glasses style machines will take over.
Another self-proclaimed time traveller has said half the Earth's population will be wiped out in a near apocalyptic war involving Terminator-style robots.
The unidentified Siberian "scientist" made his bizarre claims on video after "travelling back" from the year 4040.
He claimed the alien visitors had earlier landed on Earth seeking a new home before sparking the all-out war.
He claimed: "In 2458 people connected with another galaxy, they couldn't imagine there was another planet and more life.
Comment: If an obscure channel in Youtube says so, it must be true!