us plane vs russian plane
© Sott.net
US vs Russian fighter jets
As I figured would be the case, Putin's message to the West that Russia cannot be intimidated and that the nations must work together to deal with world problems was far over the heads of the dumbshit "exceptional" Americans. CNN rushed out an idiot named Samantha Vinograd who served as a staffer on Obama's National Security Council to declare that Putin's speech was only aimed at one person in the world - President Trump. [Link]

Putin, the idiot Samantha Vinograd says, is "poking at Trump's insecurities" with the threat that "my missiles are bigger than yours."

The stupid Samantha Vinograd repeats the lie that Russiagate was Putin's plot "to destabilize the United States." So, how is the US a superpower when Russia controls US elections? Doesn't this mean that Americans are of no relevance whatsoever in the world?

I mean, really. With intelligence levels this low on Obama's National Security Council, no wonder the neoonservatives were able to run over the Obama regime and resurrect the Cold War, thus returning the world to a high chance of nuclear Armageddon.

The idiot Samantha Vinograd says the solution is more sanctions on Russia. She is the epitomy of Einstein's rule that "insanity is to continue doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results."

All the illegal sanctions did was to produce Russian military superiority over the utter fools in Washington.

I really do not think that there is enough intelligence in Washington for the world to allow Washington to have an independent foreign policy.

The world won't be safe until the government of the United States is committed to an insane asylum.