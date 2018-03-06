Puppet Masters
Republican Senator Thad Cochran resigns April 1st
Christian Datoc
The Daily Caller
Mon, 05 Mar 2018 04:52 UTC
"I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge," the Senate Committee on Appropriations chairman. "I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate."
"It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country," he continued. "I've done my best to make decisions in the best interests of our nation, and my beloved stated."
"My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi. My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C. My efforts and those of my staff, to assist them will continue and transfer to my successor."
Cochran's election to the Senate in 1978 was the first time a Republican had won a state-wide election in the state in 100 years.
