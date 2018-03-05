© RT/Russia Insider

Putin: Despite all our protests the US machine started working the conveyor belt started rolling. There our [sic are] missile defense systems in Alaska and California. As a result of NATO's eastward expansion, they've set up missile systems at two new European locations -- one has already been deployed in Romania and another will be set up in Poland soon. Even now they're working at full speed I mean.

Doctorow was one of the first commentators on the air immediately after Putin's Thursday speech. Here are his comments. A very rough transcript follows below, auto-generated by YouTube. [edited for punctuation]A reaction from Gilbert Doctorow, he's an independent political analyst , good afternoon Gilbert thanks for coming on. Mourad ended his piece there by saying it's we wait and see how the West will react to what President Putin said today how do you think they will react?Well I think that this is a speech of enormous importance and it will be discussed extensively in all world medium particularly in the States for coming days. Of coursebecause we are in the midst of that, and yesterday on the 28th of February, the seven other candidates had their debates on the PRV Canal [sic Channel],- besides showing off in a non bluff way what Russia has achieved in military hardware - and coming back to the first point the electoral campaign, he made their other candidates look like a kindergarten.All the discussion of the liberal and and communist candidates was featured on, centered on the question of how can a country that only represents 2% of the global GDP, how can such a country which has only 10% of the military budget and 10% of the GDP of the United States, how can I compete and and project its ambitions for a role in the world? The answer was clear: by being head and shoulders above the rest of the world yeah precisely in its defense capabilities and demand -- demanding the respect of its capabilities and of its intelligence and of its people and the dedication through the development of these systems.So he has run circles around the competition. He also answered in a way a question that many in the West, For example, the Financial Times were posing of a day before his speech what would he say about the economy what kind of structural reforms would there be. The answer is that he said a lot about the economy. He said a lot about social welfare, but it was all in the nature of an evolutionary change that can generation of programs that have been put in place around the country in pilot projects, and to generalize them for the sake of the of the general stylist of these move forward of Russian society and prosperity.As to the message to the West, it's extremely important he said, and I believe I am not misquoting, that Russia stood ready to defend its friends and allies with instantaneous response to any attack on them.The same was true of Iran and of Russia's other friends whom the United States has been trying to bully in every which way.Just quickly we haven't got much time but I just like to play to you president Putin's view on why Russia has developed these new ballistic missiles. I think we can have a listen now essentially we're saying it was in response to what the US was doing. Let's just listen but at least be previewing and:Russia has said since that speech, that hopes that Russia, sorry, the US might reassess its foreign policy, Do you think that will happen or do you think the US will just become more entrenched and will enter a new arms race?Well we already are in a new arms race, entrenched more entrenched. There's no way that can be more entrenched except when President Trump gets ready to press the nuclear button. We are at one another's throats right now so I don't see an intensification of hostile talk or scheming and planning as in the cards.I don't think anyone in in the US mainstream media is going to pay attention to the proceeding, to the cause of Russia's military buildup. They'll only look at the consequences what Russia has done, but that's not a matter of importance.That's an important point isn't it Gilbert, because even Alexei Pushkov, he's a member of Russia's Federal Council. When he spoke to us just not long ago he said, "look we expect an hysterical reaction from the Western media over this, but long-term, deep down, we hope it might mean a reassessment of foreign policy and perhaps an invitation to sit down with Russia and talk. And equal terms about what can be done." Gee is that how you see it?Nobody is going to speak about revising US foreign policy. That would be politically unacceptable in the Congress as its presently constituted. Washington is deeply set against Russia but I think we may expect -- it's very reasonable to expect, in the short term --Okay very interesting look but really good to get your thoughts. We appreciate your time this afternoon that was deal bit dropped arrow [sic] independent political analyst. Thank you.