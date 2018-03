© Photo credits: yakub88 / Shutterstock.com



The new Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Andrej Babis, said there's no way the country's government will accept refugees as part of the European Union's quota system.Together with other eastern European countries the Czech Republic faces an EU lawsuit about the fact it doesn't accept migrants from Italy and Greece.Babis said.The opposition against the EU's migrant relocation plans is growing as countries like Austria, Croatia and Bulgaria have seem to joined eastern Europe's Visegrad Four countries.If Italy chooses a right-wing coalition this Sunday, there's a good chance it will join the anti-migration bloc as well.