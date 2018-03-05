Donald Trump
Friday night on his radio show, LevinTV host Mark Levin went off on the media and the Democrats for their attacks on President Trump and his family, calling their relentless assault "unparalleled in American history!"

"I have never seen anything like this in my entire life ... these people have done nothing to deserve this kind of treatment," Levin said. He also broke down how leftists in the government and media have sought to undermine Trump since the beginning of his campaign.


Levin later argued that the Clintons and the Obamas never faced anywhere near the level of scrutiny and hatred directed at the Trump family.