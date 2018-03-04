DARPA projects in Ukraine

"Ukraine is a very convenient sphere for the creation of various structures that will work in the information sphere. It is no secret that in Ukraine, despite all the attempts of the present government to limit the use of the Russian language, it still remains the main language of household communication, including on social networks.



At the same time, on the territory of Eastern Europe and the Baltic states there are various centers, whose activity aims at working with the formation of certain ideas in the Russian-speaking segment of the Internet. And Ukraine is very convenient training ground for new experiments conducted by the US in the sphere of carrying out information wars in relation to the Russian Federation. After all, one shouldn't forget that today it is exactly the information environment that is one of the main platforms of clashes between the collective West and our State," commented the expert to FBA "Economy Today".

The "Privatisation" of Ukraine

"Moreover, it's unlikely that the Pentagon intends to limit itself to influencing the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine. It will surely try to transfer the created information waves to the territory of the Russian Federation. We already saw how it works in the example of highlighting the situation in Syria and Donbass. It is probable that any Russian using search engines, social networks, and other tools of the Internet will come across the activity of DARPA over time.



But for Ukraine, close cooperation with DARPA and other structures of the Pentagon doesn't lead to anything good. In fact, Ukraine deprives itself of political subjectness, sovereignty, and the right to independently deal with national security issues, since it is 'actually being privatised' by a third party. Over time all secrets connected to the military sphere, national security, and technological development that are part of the Soviet heritage will fall under the control of the US," assures Nikita Danyuk.

