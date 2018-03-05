Puppet Masters
Iranian General Soleimani wants to 'slap West in face' with evidence of US-Daesh links
Sputnik
Sun, 04 Mar 2018 13:51 UTC
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, special advisor on international affairs to Iran's speaker of parliament, said he had a meeting with Soleimani and received the evidence while he was working at the foreign ministry.
"He gave me documents and told me to slap them in the face of the West and the UN," Amir-Abdollahian said, according to Press TV.
Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, an Iranian special forces unit which has been battling Daesh in Syria, even asked Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to "put the documents on the table and tell the Americans 'this is what you are up to'," Amir-Abdollahian added.
Soleimani's documents "contained precise information on the geographical position, time and exact details" of US collusion with the terrorists, the official stressed.
For instance, Amir-Abdollahian recalled that while Mosul, Iraq was still under Daesh occupation, "an American A330 [transport plane] landed in Mosul Airport; American generals got off the plane and military equipment was unloaded. At the airport's VIP lounge, the American generals talked with Daesh leaders in Mosul for three hours and 23 minutes and then boarded the plane and returned. What did they bring Daesh? Weapons and equipment it needed and which they had already agreed on."
The official also confirmed earlier reports of US helicopters being used to deliver military equipment to senior Daesh commanders, and evacuating captured leaders. "Later, we found out that the Americans had taken some of those evacuated to northern Afghanistan, some to Libya and others to southern Yemen," he said.
Syrian, Russian and Iranian officials have repeatedly accused the US of shady dealings with Syrian jihadist groups in recent months, charging the US military with evacuating Daesh commanders, and training ex-jihadist militants at the Al Hasakah refugee camp in northeastern Syria.
Last week, Iran's Foreign Minister charged the US of regularly evacuating militants out of Syria and Iraq. These claims have been echoed by former Afghan President Hamid Karzai, who claimed that Daesh was a "tool" used by Washington in Afghanistan to pursue its broader goals in the region.
Reader Comments
zman 2018-03-04T14:09:10Z
This evidence should have been made public long ago...along with some of the western agents that most likely have been captured. As there were reports of captures, I would find it difficult to believe that there have been no captured Israelis or NATO member troops or SF captured in all this time. After interrogation, these terrorists should have been exhibited for the world to see. I realize that here was probably some horse trading done to retrieve Iranian or Syrian agents, but the publicity would have been quite valuable. Their names, fingerprints and established IDs should also have been presented in the UN. What is the reasoning against outing these western terrorists? Would it endanger those who are held by the NATO alliance? Is there a whole lot more going on here than the world has been led to believe? With all the public animosity between Iran and the west, why the hesitation? Fear of escalating the situation? What?
Comment: For much of the brainwashed public, no amount of proof will suffice: