SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Putin The World To Rights: Russia's New Nuclear Weapons And The End of 'Unipolarity'
Puppet Masters
Condoleezza Rice to Adam Schiff on Russiagate: 'Time to wrap it up, get back to business'
Katie Pavlich
Town Hall
Fri, 02 Mar 2018 19:35 UTC
Town Hall
Fri, 02 Mar 2018 19:35 UTC
"I spent a lot of time in Washington and I know you've got a really hard job and I appreciate what you're doing for the country, but I really hope you can wrap it up," she said. "The country needs to get back to business, so that's my greatest hope is that this gets done."
During an appearance on Fox and Friends Friday morning, Rice expanded on her remarks and noted the Russians have been meddling in U.S. elections since the 1930s.
Schiff serves as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee. He has been leading the highly politicized, Democrat charge against the Trump administration over alleged collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election. Schiff admits, more than a year into the investigation, there is still no evidence of collusion.
Meanwhile, Special Counsel Robert Mueller has issued a series of indictments in his investigation of the matter. All charges have been unrelated to the Trump campaign and Russian collusion.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Putin The World To Rights: Russia's New Nuclear Weapons And The End of 'Unipolarity'
Latest News
- Extreme wind has many passengers vomiting during turbulent descent at Dulles airport, US
- Seven feet of snow follows Northern California's drought
- Pop-up igloo: Inventive ideas for France's homeless
- Record snowfall on Calgary, Alberta - month's worth of snow in 40 hours
- Conspiracy revealed! Deviant, underhanded Russians hid secret flags under their Olympic scarves
- FBI refuses FOIA request: Denies secret Comey-Obama meeting raises integrity and public trust issues
- Andre Vltchek: Don't believe the Western propaganda - Chinese democracy is alive and well!
- Putin's firm message to the US: You brought it on yourselves by ignoring our concerns and pushing Russia around
- 200 years of banker family rule: Rothschild cabal passing its dynasty on to 7th generation
- The curious murder of Seth Rich poses questions that just can't stay concealed for very much longer
- Kiev, a hot mess: As many as 4 injured, 100 detained in scuffles with police
- Hate spreading: Ukrainian Neo-Nazi paramilitary groups now recruiting Brits
- European Union gears up for trade war in face of Trump steel tariffs
- Condoleezza Rice to Adam Schiff on Russiagate: 'Time to wrap it up, get back to business'
- Baby-faced political science student challenges Angela Merkel's chancellorship
- Signs and Portents: Strange newborn calf in East Java, Indonesia has face resembling Persian cat
- Islam and the West: An analysis of what went wrong and why
- EU & Canada pledge 'swift countermeasures' to US steel & aluminum tariffs
- Terrorists in Syria are using civilians as 'human shields' and plan to sabotage UN aid
- Four skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps with another 2 such deaths in the Pyrenees
- FBI refuses FOIA request: Denies secret Comey-Obama meeting raises integrity and public trust issues
- Putin's firm message to the US: You brought it on yourselves by ignoring our concerns and pushing Russia around
- 200 years of banker family rule: Rothschild cabal passing its dynasty on to 7th generation
- European Union gears up for trade war in face of Trump steel tariffs
- Condoleezza Rice to Adam Schiff on Russiagate: 'Time to wrap it up, get back to business'
- EU & Canada pledge 'swift countermeasures' to US steel & aluminum tariffs
- Terrorists in Syria are using civilians as 'human shields' and plan to sabotage UN aid
- Armed and dangerous: What good are police if they refuse to protect the public?
- Afghanistan - A US-controlled pipeline, a shaky peace process and possible pitfalls
- Western criminal powers are the true perpetrators of the siege of Syria
- Putin and Austrian chancellor Kurz commit to strengthening political, economic ties amid booming trade between the countries
- SOTT Focus: Postmodern Feminist Ideology: UK Courts Instructed to Treat Men Unequally Before The Law
- Welcome to another Western edition of anti-Assad political theater in Ghouta
- Report: FBI's Andrew McCabe's information leak and misleading DOJ watchdog to be exposed
- Complexities of warfare: Trump and Assad are on the 'same side' in Afrin
- War monger Lindsey Graham: US war with North Korea 'worth it'
- #MeTooAye! 'Sex scandal' hits Scottish parliament, 200 allegations of sexual harassment in 'confidential survey'
- UK PM offers rare glimpse of Security Service's illegal activities
- Federal judge rules Indiana must accept settlement of Syrian refugees
- Ben Rhodes launches 'shadow National Security Council' with Obama-era officials
- Pop-up igloo: Inventive ideas for France's homeless
- Conspiracy revealed! Deviant, underhanded Russians hid secret flags under their Olympic scarves
- Andre Vltchek: Don't believe the Western propaganda - Chinese democracy is alive and well!
- The curious murder of Seth Rich poses questions that just can't stay concealed for very much longer
- Kiev, a hot mess: As many as 4 injured, 100 detained in scuffles with police
- Hate spreading: Ukrainian Neo-Nazi paramilitary groups now recruiting Brits
- Baby-faced political science student challenges Angela Merkel's chancellorship
- Islam and the West: An analysis of what went wrong and why
- Ed Butowsky: Seth Rich's father confirmed his son was the Wikileaks leaker
- Flashback: Rape is 'impossible' in marriage, says UK Muslim cleric
- Liberal leaning Twitter purging followers from conservative accounts because they could be Russian bots
- Former Gov. Mike Huckabee driven off of country music board for failing to follow homosexualist ideology
- What Washington and Ankara really want in Northern Syria
- YouTube accused of discriminating against white and Asian men, claims new lawsuit
- Child marriage in the USA: Kentucky lawmakers reject bill making it illegal for adults to marry young children
- Antifa thugs set fires in clashes with Italian police after authorities prevent confrontation with far-right rally in Genoa
- Christian satire site comes under fire from Snopes and Facebook for mocking CNN
- Caitlin Johnstone's response to the Daily Banter's repeated smear pieces on her
- Italy: Migrant attacks asylum worker over lack of wi-fi
- Swedish woman prosecuted for 'hate speech' after posting jokes about Islam on Facebook
- Strange and unknown apes of Kenya
- Romania's secret history of Giants, the underground hyperborean gallery
- How the money power has faked history and controls our future - by controlling our past
- 'The Great White Hurricane' of March 1888 which killed 400 people - the worst storm ever recorded on the US East Coast
- 'Unprecedented' 7,000 year old Native American burial site discovered off Florida's Gulf Coast (VIDEO)
- Britain's peasant houses and the Black Death building boom
- Flashback: Solzhenitsyn breaks last taboo of Russia's revolution: The Jewish role
- Out of Europe, Not Africa? 5.2 Million years old pre-human footprint found in Greece
- Prolonging The Agony: Macgregor and Docherty Publish Volume Two of Hidden History of WW1
- Face of Pictish male, violently murdered 1400 years ago, reconstructed in detail
- SOTT Focus: The Hired "Jumping Jacks" of the Press and Their Corporate and Deep State Overlords
- How the Brits sent Russian POWs and exiles to death and the gulag after WWII
- Tibet: An 18th Century anatomical dictionary offers evidence of the legendary Yeti
- Stone Age calendar knowledge revealed on mammoth bone bracelet?
- 2,000yo mummies discovered at major Egyptian tombs is "just the beginning" (VIDEO)
- John Dee painting originally had circle of human skulls x-ray imaging reveals
- Sweden's 8,000yo skulls were brutally smashed and mounted on stakes says study
- Research suggests deadly form of salmonella caused 16th century epidemic that killed over 80% of Mexican population
- Eden, an alternative translation tells a different story
- Swastika's 12,000 year-old history
- Russia and China create joint data center, sign agreement to cooperate on lunar and deep space research
- Fast growing black hole defies the laws of physics
- 'Brain tsunamis' during dying have been observed in humans for the first time
- Cancer breakthrough? Scientists in China develop tiny nanorobots that can cut off blood supply to tumors
- Video of Russian Su-57s in 60 seconds: Cutting-edge fighters perform head-spinning stunts
- Scientists warn plague 'hiding in plain sight'
- GitHub hit by 'largest-known cyber attack in history'
- Redefining the second
- Our human ancestors had the same dental problems as us
- Biggest ever family tree shows when cousins stopped marrying
- Humans can use echolocation just like bats says study
- Study examines brain mechanisms that endow Iceman Wim Hof with exceptional resistance to cold
- Totally new species of Tardigrade discovered in Japanese carpark (PHOTOS)
- Bus-sized asteroid to pass Earth on 2nd March
- Quantum wishes can turn into horses: New thought experiment on non-events causing causal effects
- Egyptians could have used autumnal equinox to achieve perfect alignment of Giza's pyramids
- Cyclic Catastrophism vs Big Bang
- Vodafone planning to install 4G mobile phone network on the moon!
- Neutron star that defies all the rules discovered
- Powerful flare detected from Proxima Centauri
- Extreme wind has many passengers vomiting during turbulent descent at Dulles airport, US
- Seven feet of snow follows Northern California's drought
- Record snowfall on Calgary, Alberta - month's worth of snow in 40 hours
- Signs and Portents: Strange newborn calf in East Java, Indonesia has face resembling Persian cat
- Four skiers killed by avalanche in French Alps with another 2 such deaths in the Pyrenees
- North Pole gull brought in by the 'Beast from the East' to Weymouth, UK
- Cleveland volcano in Alaska erupts, sending ash cloud miles into the sky
- Rottweiler mauls baby girl to death in Inverell, Australia
- Lightning bolt kills 3 family members in Kenya
- Rare snow in the Azores, Portugal
- Super-colony of 1.5 Million Adélie penguins discovered on Danger islands, Antarctica
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Bomb cyclone USA - Super freeze blizzard across UK (VIDEO)
- At least six dead as Nor'easter slams US East Coast with violent wind, rain, snow and floods
- The terrifying phenomenon plummeting species towards extinction
- 12 meters wide sinkhole appears in southern Seoul, South Korea
- Winter storm hammers almond orchards in Tracy, California
- Large sinkhole closes rural highway in central Michigan
- Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods in Honiara, Solomon Islands
- Massive sinkhole in Michigan forces road to close indefinitely
- Pink snow spotted in the Apennine mountains, Tuscany
- Loud, house-shaking boom rattles Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania
- Meteor fireball reported over Wisconsin, US
- Fireball amazes onlookers as it streaks across the skies of Chile (VIDEO)
- Bolide streaks over Côte-d'Or, France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Ekaterinburg, Russia
- Mysterious boom shakes homes in Oconee County, South Carolina
- Dashcam footage captures meteor fireball over Manchester, New Hampshire (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball seen over South Carolina (VIDEO)
- Bright meteor fireball reported over Bahia, Brazil (VIDEOS)
- Green meteor fireball seen over British Columbia
- 'Shooting star' lights up Oshawa, Ontario night sky
- Two fireballs streak through southern Spain's skies in one night (VIDEO)
- Fireball seen over Oregon, Washington and British Columbia
- Beach cam captures meteor fireball lighting up the skies over Dawlish, UK
- Possible meteor fireball reported in southeast Newfoundland
- Bolide captured over western France
- 'Meteorite ball of fire' spotted in night skies of Horsham, UK
- Meteor fireball reported over western skies in the US
- Oklahoma City resident captures meteor fireball on dash cam
- 'It was loud!' Mysterious boom, shock wave rattles homes in central Oklahoma
- Surprise! Study concludes side-effects of antidepressants outweigh benefits
- Researchers categorize 5 different types of diabetes
- Aegerion Pharmaceuticals illegally obtained data on kids to sell them drugs they didn't need
- Medical Nemesis: Quackbusters and the shock troops of medical McCarthyism
- The same people who failed at science on Agent Orange are in charge of vaccine safety and developmental disorders at the CDC
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Health Tips From Dummies: The Dangers of Mainstream Dietary Advice
- Ketosis: the potential cure for type II diabetes
- Many cases of "dementia" are actually side effects of prescription drugs or vaccines, according to research
- It was only a matter of time: New study finds standing desks may lead to back pain, brain drain
- Escharotic treatment for cervical dysplasia is unproven, dangerous and stupid
- A fifth of antibiotic prescriptions are needless; superbugs set to kill more people than cancer, Jeremy Hunt warns
- Fibromyalgia, CFS, IBS and childhood trauma
- Millennials on course to be the fattest generation on record with 74% projected to be overweight by age 40
- Quercetin far superior to Tamiflu as flu remedy
- Scientists catch on film the rogue molecule that can trigger autoimmunity (VIDEO)
- 'World's largest brain tumour' removed
- 'Every Child Alive' report states: The United States' falls embarrassingly far behind other wealthy countries in infant mortality rates
- America's other prescription drug epidemic? Benzodiazepines
- 'Experts' declare turmeric just a health fad, despite evidence
- The flu is a global threat for which the world is poorly prepared
- Taoist master Mantak Chia explains how negative chi affects us
- Basic human skills the younger generation isn't learning
- How 'skepticism' has gotten in the way of rationally asking the all-important questions of metaphysics
- Very creative acts are induced by a special kind of brain activity
- Professor Peterson: 'I don't want people falling down an ideological abyss'
- Let the Stoics help you navigate the modern workplace
- Study notes states of consciousness produced by psychedelic drugs are similar to dreaming
- Swedish researchers: Disgust of body odour is a strong marker for having 'right-wing authoritarian views'
- Jordan Peterson on why so many young men are committing mass murder (Video)
- Everybody is exhausted and it's not getting better
- Can parents turn their children into criminal psychopaths?
- The dangers of possession and our search for meaning
- Loss of psychiatric hospitals led to a mental health crisis in US
- Creativity: The silver lining of social rejection
- Hey kids time to unplug! Students learn way more effectively from print textbooks than screens
- A sign of the times: Why are kids impatient, bored, friendless and entitled?
- Nervous breakdown: What are the signs?
- Which hairstyles make you look most intelligent and attractive?
- Jordan Peterson's '12 Rules for Life: A compass for the lost
- Give yourself a tailwind: The value of chasing discomfort, pain and fear
- More time travelers with revelations, future warnings and photos
- Polish family terrorized by a poltergeist
- Worlds unknown: Tales of mysterious underground civilizations
- From the black depths, bizarre cases of underground monsters
- Vatican reportedly sets up new exorcism course amid soaring claims of demonic possession
- Coins rain down on Madhya Pradesh, India
- Fortean fish fall at Fulshea, Texas?
- Russia: Police summon Priests to exorcise poltergeist
- A brief history of Australia's eeriest alien encounters
- What's up with those Pentagon UFO videos?
- Maybe it's not such a crazy idea to believe the Illuminati controls the world
- FAA radar and audio tapes from Oregon UFO incident that sent F-15s scrambling
- Lost wreckage of Silpho UFO discovered in London Science Museum
- Nick Redfern: A woman's tale of 'shadowy, nightmarish, fedora-wearing figures'
- Missing New York skier found 2,900 miles away in California
- Dan Aykroyd and the phenomena of UFOs and Men in Black
- England's Wild Hunt of 1127
- UK: Islamic exorcism revealed in shocking video
- Contractor for Pentagon and secret government research speaks out on UFO study he conducted
- A controversial tale of the Cannock 'Alien Big Cats'
- Justin Trudeau's trip to India in 3 minutes
- Bad makeup and a terrible accent apparently makes you a time traveler
- Holy sheet! Shaolin monk pierces pane of glass with needle (VIDEO)
- Psychiatrists baffled by strange mental disorder affecting only world leaders who defy US diktats
- Trigger warning: Putin campaign video warns about the horrors of communism and liberalism
- Russkies hacking English too? US establishment adopts 'spy' language
- SOTT Focus: When Race Trumps Story: Black Panther - an Alt-Right Superhero for Leftists
- Make dating great again: Dating site for Trump supporters officially launches
- Cow escapes slaughter by smashing through metal fence, breaking man's arm, then swimming to safety on island
- Co-author of physics paper is age 7 and feline
- Flatearth Aeronautical Experimentation Colonisation And Exploration Society to launch satellites by throwing them off the edge
- Missouri women catches neighbor's Corgi riding her pony
- The yolk's on you: Norway's Olympic team receives 15,000 eggs they didn't order
- IKEA founder forced to walk through all of heaven before getting to his section
- ER nurse's video about flu epidemic goes viral: 'Wash your stinking hands!'
- FBI Director warns release of memo will undermine public trust in secret unaccountable spy agencies
- Flat-Earther is literally launching himself into space to prove planet is flat
- Freezing streets, red-hot moves: Russian breakdance team braves -29C
- World Economic Forum - "The internet is exposing our lies and it needs to stop"
- Bad to the bone: Vladimir Putin's extraordinarily badass alpha male walk (VIDEO)
Putin hosts Russian Olympic medal winners at the Kremlin, February 28th, 2018
Quote of the Day
I am only a child playing on the beach, while vast oceans of truth lie undiscovered before me.
- Isaac Newton
Recent Comments
HAHA. GOOD on You our Russians +1
There you have it. Finger to the states. LOL That sure took a long fucken time.
Lot of "SOTT-sycophant buzz-words", "know-it-all addiction" flyin' around here at "Stranger". "There is no such thing as racism."...."provide...
There are many more reasons, than the TAPI pipeline, that 'justify'? the US presence in Afghanistan. One of the main ones being China, Russia, and...
Evil things will always prevail where men and the masculine principle dominate the culture. It takes the female principle to produce the balance,...