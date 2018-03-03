What is Happening on Social Media

It is a day just like any other day; I am humming along on my Twitter beat, cruising for 2,700 followers and feeling pretty good about myself. Out of nowhere, Twitter deals me a massive blow. My followers start dropping by the hundreds. I frantically check to assure myself I had not lost Roseanne Barr to the purge. Unfortunately, this seems to be a common occurrence lately on Twitter.Twitter timelines suddenly filled with hashtags like #TwitterPurge and #TwitterCensorship. Twitter users were outraged at what appeared to be a massacre of hundreds of (mostly conservative) accounts. Decimation of hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of followers, gone in a blink, as one Twitter user said. There were about as many theories to explain what happened as there were lost followers.Some people found themselves locked out of their accounts, forced to verify who they were only to come back to see their follower count had gone down drastically.Not all believe that,, like Republican Representative from Georgia's 15th district Steven Smith:And this guy:He has a very valid point. Liberals are taking it hard that African Americans are leaving the Democrat plantation in droves.Some people have not got a clue what happened and posted their bafflement along with a request to follow again.Some people, like this lady, seem to be ok regarding followers, but lost the people she was following.There has been some thought that, because of the differing and erratic behavior, it must be a glitch in Twitter's software. However, they still issued defiant tweets in the event that this was a literal purge. So far, no answer from Twitter or Jack Dorsey is forthcoming to set the record straight. However, we can, at least, be proactive, and take Educating Liberals' words to heart and become even stronger in the MAGA movement:In case you were wondering, verified accounts were not spared. Conservative comedian Mudflap McGrew tweeted "Losing followers left and right.'What Do We Do?They want to silence our voice. They want to stop the Red Wave from Rising. If there is anything to be learned from what appears to be non-stop conservative targeting, its that they are aware of how much our voices matter.Let this be a calling to pull together like never before. Conservative users across all Social media Platform need to band together. There are more of us than they realize. No, we are not bots, we are not fake. We are real; we are here, we are MAGA. Remember- United we Stand, Divided we fall.