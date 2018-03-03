This is especially true in times of crisis, when tragic events flood society-at-large with intense fear, anxiety, and worry, causing extreme stress. When human beings are operating in these states, our spiritual energy is drained, and physical and psychological health rapidly deteriorate.
There is more to this than just a feeling, it's the science of Chi, your life force energy. Taoist master and author of numerous books on personal energy development, Mantak Chia explains, Conserving, protecting and strengthening your chi is challenging today with so many distractions and with so many negative emotions in motion around us. Remarking in an article on Taoist Cosmic healing, Chia explains how negative chi affects us.
In the Healing Tao, physical health, mental health and spiritual growth are different parts of the same process; they are all related to keeping the Chi flowing strongly and smoothly through our body. Our emotions are intimately related to both our health and our spiritual development.Chia's practices and teachings have greatly benefitted my life. Many years ago I used the instructions in his book, Awaken Healing Energy Through The Tao: The Taoist Secret of Circulating Internal Power, with great effect to awaken this life force energy within me. His most fundamental meditation practice, the microcosmic orbit, is a simple but powerful exercise that anyone can do to develop a stronger connection to their life force energy.
Negative emotions, like anger, explode and chase the energy out of our body. Similarly, when we feel afraid, we contract so much that we literally squeeze the Chi out of our body. I am sure that you have noticed how depleted you feel after bouts of strong negative emotions. This is not to say that you should never feel fear or get angry; these emotions are natural and appropriate at certain times, and if you didn't feel them then, something would be wrong.
But if they become your chronic way of responding, your energy becomes stuck in these emotions and you feel them at times that are inappropriate. Your Chi will become blocked and will drain out. Emotions can be one of our biggest energy drains, and without strong Chi, health will eventually suffer and spiritual practice will feel difficult or impossible. ~Mantak Chia
Speaking recently with Brian Rose of London Real, Chia explains what the microcosmic orbit is about, and why it's so important that we turn our focus inward toward the body. If the brain is always so intently focused on the external world, the brain is not able to do the important work of regulating the organs of the body,
Focusing inward and calming the mind is essential for health, especially in an environment so rich with negative emotions.