In November 2015, Pence was part of a group of 16 governors who announced plans to block Syrian refugees from settling in their states in the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris. All but one of the governors were Republicans.The Indiana policy prevented state agencies from making payments to a nonprofit that helped resettle Syrian refugees.Pratt had temporarily blocked Pence's order in February 2016, in response to an ACLU lawsuit. The ACLU argued the order illegally targeted refugees based on their nationality.A federal appeals court upheld Pratt's block on the policy in an October 2016 ruling, saying Pence's policy was discriminatory Alyssa Farah, Pence's press secretary, said in a statement that "it makes sense" that the state would now changes its policies under President Trump Farah said.