While the West blames Moscow for a new arms race, the US is creeping to Russia's borders. A Russian defense official said some 400 anti-ballistic missiles will pop up on the country's doorstep as part of the US military buildup.Last year, the US for the first time deployed the Patriot long-range anti-aircraft missiles to the Baltics to use them in large-scale NATO wargames in Lithuania.In July, US Vice President Mike Pence indicated the US was considering deploying the Patriot systems to Estonia. Poland has recently secured a $10.5 billion weapons deal with Washington to purchase 208 Patriot PAC-3 missiles in addition to 16 launchers and four radars.Tokyo has recently approved the deployment of Lockheed Martin Aegis Ashore systems on its territory to defend itself from potential "surprise attacks," while Seoul has already installed the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system.Moscow repeatedly appealed to Washington to discuss mutual concerns, but was faced with a lack of interest from its American counterparts, according to the official.Yet, Russia "has been inviting [the US] to launch a political dialogue throughout all these years, but the proposals were ignored."Putin noted that the US Navy has five cruisers and 30 destroyers deployed "in the immediate vicinity of the territory of Russia" as part of its sprawling anti-missile defenses.Responding to Putin's address, which the US media framed as saber-rattling, the Pentagon and the White House boasted about the US' own nuclear buildup and unmatched defense spending.