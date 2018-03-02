© Photo: Mark Wallheiser / Getty Images



Hope Hicks - without question, the aide (family aside) with whom Trump is closest - resigned one day after she admitted in closed-door Hill testimony that she told white lies for the president.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly cracked down on Jared Kushner, stripping his top security clearance, and watching anonymous aides leak about and trash him, while offering no public defense of the president's son-in-law.

Jared, Ivanka and Don Jr. let it be known to friends they are furious with Kelly and his allies.

Jared loses his internal P.R. guru, Josh Raffel, when he needs him most.

Economic adviser Gary Cohn is at war with trade policy adviser Peter Navarro.

Trump is at war with Attorney General Sessions. ... N.Y. Times lead story: "Trump Tears Into Sessions Over Russia Investigation." ... WashPost: "Behind the scenes, Trump has derisively referred to Sessions as 'Mr. Magoo,' a cartoon character who is elderly, myopic and bumbling."

Intelligence chiefs use every chance possible to contradict the commander-in-chief on Russia.

The restraints are almost fully loosened, and what staff sees in private is more public than ever.

We have never seen top officials this concerned, defeated.

After a crazy 24 hours, sources close to President Trump say he is in a bad place - mad as hell about the internal chaos and the sense that things are unraveling.