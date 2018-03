© Unknown



one concerns the licensing of the migration NGO organizations;

the second concerns a special tax on foreign income received by them,

the third concerns a possible restraining order banning access to areas near the border or in certain cases, the entire country.

attempt to influence the legal practices of authorities and courts,

organize the monitoring of Hungary's borders,

organize the preparation of certain information materials, and/or

build networks and/or organizing volunteers.

"Orban´s plan treats the protection of national borders as the objective and the refugees as an obstacle," Soros added. "Our plan treats the protection of refugees as the objective and national borders as the obstacle."

The Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban has presented a series of proposed laws that would address the operations of foreign-funded NGO's which support immigration.It's important to look more closely at what the proposed legislation would do in contrast to what many media are charging.Some actors in this play including the billionaire hedge fund speculator Soros are apparently not being fully honest about their agenda.On February 13 the Hungarian Parliament received drafts of three bills, popularly referred to in Hungarian media asThey aim at groups working on asylum and migration issues in Hungary. The bills have drawn predictable howls of protest from not only a leading NGO financed by Soros, but also from the EU Commission in Brussels, and from the United Nations. First to the actual content of the proposed laws.Under the new proposals the Hungarian government wouldas an organization dealing with migration issues. NGOs that refuse could be subject to a court determination that could formally dissolve organizations without this special license. To get a license the NGO must submit its books to a state tax audit to show funding sources It addresses any NGO or refugee organization thator extends financial or other material support. They will be taxed 25% of the foreign support value.a dual Hungarian-American citizen and members of his international migration NGOs. And where warranted, the interior minister will use the state security services toFines for not registering are a maximum of $7,200, hardly a burden for the Soros NGOs. Any Hungarian registered immigration-related NGO must also notify the state tax authority within 3 days of receipt of "financial or property benefits directly or indirectly from abroad ."In drafting the new bills, the Orban government stated that they turned to the population and received comment from some 2.3 million citizens regarding their proposed "Soros Plan." The results it says showed that Hungarians want strong border protection and decisive action against those who organize illegal immigration. "HungarianCitizens unanimously reject all plans facilitating and encouraging immigration.Orban's focus on the role of Soros is not random. Soros foundations and money have played a decisive role in every facet of the developing EU migration crisis since well before 2015.Behind all self-serving rhetoric by various Soros-supported NGOs such as Open Society Foundations International Migration Initiative or Human Rights Watch,including that of the recently-elected Austrian government under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who has expressed support for Orban's migration policy.In late 2015, as the inflow of refugees into the EU from Syria and North African war zones exceeded a million people, Soros sent a statement to Bloomberg where he made clear the two opposed views of the contentious issue that has since changed the political map of EU countries from Germany to Austria to Poland and other countries. Soros told Bloomberg,No better statement of the opposed views of the refugee or immigration issue can be found. Soros openly declares for open borders and unrestricted inflows of people from the sameIn 2016 the website DKLeaks released hacked internal emails from the Soros Open Society Foundations. Among them was an email from the OSF International Migration Initiative titled,There the Soros organization describes a strategy toThe report states, "As our aspirations have evolved, our targets have shifted from harm reduction to moreand mentionsbut saying "The refugee crisis is opening new opportunities for this." The 9 page Soros OSF memo declaressuggesting very much the kind of agenda Hungary's outspoken Prime Minister accuses Soros and other NGOs of backing Notably, theBefore that was done, I was able to access the OSF 9 page memo in full. Among other points the hacked Soros Open Society Foundations (OSF) documents revealed that Soros' money has also been key in coordinating worldwide what Soros' people callthrough Soros' International Migration Initiative (IMI) NGO. Those include facilitating refugee flows inandThen in 2013, Soros added as their third "corridor" the significant immigration problems inrepublics as target for their meddling The hacked Soros IMI document further speaks of, "Influencing migration policy through think tanks and policy centers." The report then stresses that, "OSF and the MacArthur Foundation have been the only private foundations willing to invest in shaping migration discussions at the global level..." As well, the George Soros' Central European University, in Budapest, has created a special course in their School of Public Policy titled, Migration Policy in a European Context The entire issue of EU migration or refugee flows is being used by influential NGOs such as those tied to SorosBorders are being eroded not only through war as previously, but through facilitation of refugee movements in the EU. This is the clear issue Orban and others in Hungary demand be addressed openly and honestly.