Poroshenko
© Gleb Garanich / Reuters
Ukranian President Petro Poroshenko
Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko seemed to get ahead of himself by claiming the first batch of arms from the US will arrive in a few weeks. The Pentagon said it was "premature to speculate" on when weapons would be sent.

Poroshenko announced on Wednesday that it's matter of weeks before the first shipment of US-made weapons arrives in Ukraine, as part of the military assistance plan that also envisages lethal arms supplies. "The first delivery should happen in a very few weeks," Poroshenko told a press conference, noting "huge progress" in negotiations with "American partners."

The Ukrainian president refused to specify which weapons he was expecting to be delivered in the first batch, adding that several shipments had already been agreed with the US, including supplies of anti-sniper complexes, means of electronic warfare, missile defense and "many other types of weapons."

The Pentagon, however, has not confirmed the timeline suggested by Poroshenko. "On weapons delivery, it is premature to speculate on when that will happen," US Department of Defense spokesperson Sheryll Klinkel told Sputnik.