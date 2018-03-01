was a whopping 53,000.

In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old boy has been mauled to death by street dog in northern Andhra Pradesh.The victim, identified as R Jaswanth, was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way. He was a Class III student in the government school in his village. He was a resident of the Ammapalli village near Balijipeta, about 150 km north of Visakhapatnam.Jaswant was reportedly going to a farm in his village when the attack happened, news agency ANI reported. It is not clear what caused the dog to attack the boy.More recently, stary dogs have been reported as a menace in as wide-ranging laces as Delhi, Noida and Odisha's Bhubaneswar. They have also been reported to have become an issue in Punjab's Nabha, Karnataka's Mysuru, Pune in Maharashtra and Ladakh in Jammu & Kashmir.The most common response of local administrations has been mass culling campaigns, that are usually met with outrage from animal rights activists. They advocate mass sterilisation drives as a more humane alternative to killing the dogs en masse.(With inputs from ANI)