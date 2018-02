© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters



US President Donald Trump has labeled the World Trade Organization a "catastrophe" in a wide-ranging attack on the international trade regulator.Speaking with US state governors at the White House on Monday, Trump saidHis rhetoric about WTO echoes Trump's pronouncements on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the US, Canada and Mexico, which he has described as "the single worst trade deal ever approved," and a catastrophe for US workers and companies. Trump threatened last year to withdraw from NAFTA if the terms of 1994 agreement are not changed to favor American interests. Negotiations are underway.Trump also reiterated his support for the US steel industry, vowing that he is willing to"I want to bring the steel industry back into our country. If that takes tariffs, let it take tariffs, OK?he said.The US Commerce Department has already recommended that Trump impose curbs on steel and aluminum imports from China and other countries.Meanwhile, the head of the WTO warned in a recent interview with Deutsche Presse-Agentur that "trade wars can come up at any time, and in ways that we don't expect".