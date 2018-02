© University of Dundee



Skeleton was in Remarkable State of Preservation

Victim Suffered a Brutal End

A team of Archaeologists excavating a cave in thewere amazed to discover a. With the help of technology, scientists managed to successfully reconstruct the face of the man, who was violently murdered in around 600 AD.A group of archaeologists excavating a cave in the Black Isle, Ross-shire in Scotland, couldn't believe their eyes when they discovered the ancient skeleton buried in a recess of the cave. A bone sample sent for radiocarbon dating showed thatHis body had been positioned in an uncommon cross-legged position, with large stones holding down his legs and arms. Archaeologists from the Rosemarkie Caves Project found the skeleton while researching whether the cave might have been occupied.Excavation leader Steven Birch told BBC News : "Here we have a man who has been brutally killed, but who has been laid to rest in the cave with some consideration - placed on his back, within a dark alcove, and weighed down by beach stones. While we don't know why the man was killed, the placement of his remains gives us insight into the culture of those who buried him. Perhaps his murder was the result of interpersonal conflict, or was there a sacrificial element relating to his death?"The bones were sent to one of the most decorated forensic anthropologists in the world, Professor Dame Sue Black of Dundee University's Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification (CAHID), where Dr. Black verified that the "fascinating" skeleton was in a remarkable state of preservation. Dr. Black and her team - including Dr. Christopher Rynn and PhD students Micol Zuppello, Viviane Lira and Samantha Goodchild -allowing them to understand how the man's short life was brought to a violent and brutal end. Dr. Black told BBC News , "From studying his remains, we learned a little about his short life but much more about his violent death. As you can see from the facial reconstruction, he was a striking young man, but he met a very brutal end,To read more of this article, go here. has a cum laude degree in Law from the University of Athens a Masters Degree in Legal History from the University of Pisa and a First Certificate in English from Cambridge University.