Nikolas Cruz
© Mike Stocker / Reuters
Nikolas Cruz, facing 17 murder charges in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, appears in court for a status hearing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, February 19, 2018.
A woman who took in accused Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz just after his mother died in November has reportedly filed to control Cruz's reported $800,000 inheritance.

What are the details?

Rocxanne Deschamps, a former neighbor of Nikolas' adoptive mother Lynda, reportedly filed the paperwork a day after the Valentine's Day mass shooting, which claimed the lives of 17 people and injured many more.

The New York Post on Tuesday reported that Deschamps - who took in Nikolas Cruz and his brother, Zachary, and reported Nikolas to the police when he threatened people with a gun - also reportedly involuntarily committed Zachary to a mental health facility last week and in court filings, she said that she was "caring for a 50 percent minor beneficiary."

Nikolas, 19, is at the center of several domestic disputes at the Deschamps home, which involved "explosive, violent outbursts."

Florida's Baker Act stipulates that a minor can only be involuntary held for 12 hours unless, after an evaluation, a facility finds there is a valid reason to continue holding the patient.

The Post reported that Zachary was 17 when committed, but turned 18 this week.

It is unclear at this time if Zachary is still in the custody of a mental health facility.

Where did Nikolas go?

Nikolas would eventually end up at the home of Kimberly and James Snead, where he would live until being arrested after last week's massacre.

According to the Post, if the petition is granted, Deschamps - who would become the administrator of Lynda Cruz's estate - would be responsible for "settling Lynda's debts and doling out the kids' inheritance."

The Sun-Sentinel on Friday reported that Lynda died at age 68 on Nov. 1 after a battle with pneumonia and without a will.

Nikolas would stand to inherit $800,000 on his 22nd birthday, according to the outlet.