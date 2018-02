Three students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 by a former student that killed seventeen students and faculty were flown to Los Angeles last Thursday morning to tape an episode of the Ellen Show that aired on Friday.Just hours before, the students had starred in a, held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, that was hosted by former(?) gun control activist Jake Tapper.While backstage at the Ellen Show, the three students, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin mugged rock star style for a video clip. The clip features loud boisterous dance music in the background while the three grieving students broadly smile, laugh and wave to their adoring fans.The video clip was posted to Twitter on Thursday by an Ellen DeGeneres fan account, EllenDegeneresWorld. The students are wearing the same clothes worn on the show.The students also posed with celebrity actor and former fashion model Josh Duhamel who also appeared on the show.Just three days after the shooting a group of students, including Kasky and Gonzalez, taped an interview with CBS This Morning. The students posed for photos with the reporter, Gisela Perez (in yellow), that had a rock star party atmosphere Video clips posted by the Ellen Show of the students' appearance.