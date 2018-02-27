Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor Ellen DeGeneres
Three students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14 by a former student that killed seventeen students and faculty were flown to Los Angeles last Thursday morning to tape an episode of the Ellen Show that aired on Friday.

The students barely had time to sleep a few winks before they were whisked from one TV set to another TV set across the country.

Just hours before, the students had starred in a CNN town hall on the shooting, held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, that was hosted by
former(?) gun control activist Jake Tapper.

Kasky confronted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) face to face at the town hall, telling Rubio that looking at him was like looking at the school gunman Nikolas Cruz and and the AR-15 he used to commit the massacre.

While backstage at the Ellen Show, the three students, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin mugged rock star style for a video clip. The clip features loud boisterous dance music in the background while the three grieving students broadly smile, laugh and wave to their adoring fans.

The video clip was posted to Twitter on Thursday by an Ellen DeGeneres fan account, EllenDegeneresWorld. The students are wearing the same clothes worn on the show.


The students also posed with celebrity actor and former fashion model Josh Duhamel who also appeared on the show.

This is not the first time Stoneman Douglas student survivors have been shown on film carrying on like rock stars in the days since the shooting.

Just three days after the shooting a group of students, including Kasky and Gonzalez, taped an interview with CBS This Morning. The students posed for photos with the reporter, Gisela Perez (in yellow), that had a rock star party atmosphere.
Video clips posted by the Ellen Show of the students' appearance.




DeGeneres told the students one of her sponsors, Shutterfly, were giving the students $50,000 for their cause.