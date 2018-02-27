Society's Child
Three Stoneman Douglas survivors 'party like rock stars' at Ellen DeGeneres Show
Kristinn Taylor
The Gateway Pundit
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 12:08 UTC
The Gateway Pundit
Tue, 27 Feb 2018 12:08 UTC
The students barely had time to sleep a few winks before they were whisked from one TV set to another TV set across the country.
Just hours before, the students had starred in a CNN town hall on the shooting, held at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, that was hosted by
Kasky confronted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) face to face at the town hall, telling Rubio that looking at him was like looking at the school gunman Nikolas Cruz and and the AR-15 he used to commit the massacre.
While backstage at the Ellen Show, the three students, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin mugged rock star style for a video clip. The clip features loud boisterous dance music in the background while the three grieving students broadly smile, laugh and wave to their adoring fans.
The video clip was posted to Twitter on Thursday by an Ellen DeGeneres fan account, EllenDegeneresWorld. The students are wearing the same clothes worn on the show.
The students also posed with celebrity actor and former fashion model Josh Duhamel who also appeared on the show.
This is not the first time Stoneman Douglas student survivors have been shown on film carrying on like rock stars in the days since the shooting.
Just three days after the shooting a group of students, including Kasky and Gonzalez, taped an interview with CBS This Morning. The students posed for photos with the reporter, Gisela Perez (in yellow), that had a rock star party atmosphere.
DeGeneres told the students one of her sponsors, Shutterfly, were giving the students $50,000 for their cause.
Reader Comments
Bezel Bub
Idiocracy Redux...2018-02-27T14:15:19Z
Kasky confronted Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) face to face at the town hall, telling Rubio that looking at him was like looking at the school gunman Nikolas Cruz and and the AR-15 he used to commit the massacre.
This is the problem exemplified. Shithead asshole kids bullying people. If there weren't asshole kids throughout the schools, I am QUITE sure no other children would go and shoot them up.
And this asshole bully of a kid is being celebrated as a hero. Talk about negative reinforcement. Progressive society is sick disgrace to basic human dignity.
This is the problem exemplified. Shithead asshole kids bullying people. If there weren't asshole kids throughout the schools, I am QUITE sure no other children would go and shoot them up.
And this asshole bully of a kid is being celebrated as a hero. Talk about negative reinforcement. Progressive society is sick disgrace to basic human dignity.
they all look so terribly aggrieved, the poor children!
Comment: True to their nature, the MSM whisks these children from show to show 'Hunger Games style' in order to bolster plummeting ratings and push a horrendously divisive 'take away their guns' agenda.
Further reading: