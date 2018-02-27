As a "sanctuary state," California has snubbed the Trump administration and refused to comply with federal immigration laws, which ignited a fascinating struggle between state and federal officials.
Some officials within California have publicly expressed their efforts to develop sanctuary jurisdictions to harbor illegal aliens; such a move would be a direct violation of federal law and a dangerous step towards obstruction of justice.
While a constitutional crisis is brewing over federal immigration laws in California, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf just undermined the Trump administration by broadcasting a warning to all Bay Area residents Saturday night of a possible U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids starting "within the next 24 hours."
In a press release issued late Saturday night, the lawless sanctuary Mayor Schaaf tipped off illegal aliens in the region, that ICE is preparing to conduct extensive operations across the Bay Area.
ICE is coming!, ICE is coming!
This is excellent news for MS-13 and other organized criminal groups operated by illegal immigrants, but terrible news for law-abiding citizens who are terrorized by these horrific street gangs.
Mayor Schaaf told residents, she was sharing the information publicly "not to panic residents but to protect them."
"My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents - particularly our most vulnerable - and I know that Oakland is safer when we share information, encourage community awareness, and care for our neighbors," said Mayor Schaaf in the press release.The warning from Mayor Schaaf comes one month after ICE agents raided 77 businesses in North California in Janurary, and targeted around 100 7-eleven stores across the country.
Here are the sanctuary areas in the Bay Area, Inland Valleys, and Claremont Area, to shield illegal immigrants from ICE raids:
Oakland
- Primera Iglesia Presbiteriana Hispana
- Kehilla Community Synagogue, Piedmont
- Oakland Catholic Worker
- Oakland City Church
- St. Columba Catholic Church
- Temple Sinai, Oakland
- Lakeshore Avenue Baptist Church
- University Lutheran Chapel, Berkeley
- St. John's Presbyterian Church, Berkeley
- First Congregational Church of Berkeley
- Shomeret Shalom Global Congregation
- First Presbyterian Church of Hayward
- Buena Vista United Methodist Church
- Congregational Church of San Mateo
- Unitarian Universalists of San Mateo
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Redwood City
- First Congregational Church of Palo Alto
- El Buen Pastor, Redwood City
- Sisters of Mercy, Burlingame
- Mt. Diablo Unitarian Universalist Church
- St John of God
- St. Agnes Church
- St. John the Evangelist Episcopal
- Claremont United Methodist Church
- Claremont United Church of Christ Congregational
"Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is tipping off illegal aliens about a possible raid about to be conducted by ICE. And if any federal immigration officials are ambushed because of the Mayor's "heads up", what then?," said one Twitter user.
A Twitter user posts an instructional guide to illegal immigrants titled: "5 Ways To Fight Ice Raids With Power, Not Panic."
"Next time, ice should keep it quiet. Don't tell anyone. Just do the raid," one Twitter user exclaimed.
FULL RELEASE FROM Office of Mayor Libby Schaaf
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
February 24, 2018
Mayor Schaaf Encourages Residents to Consult Immigration Resources Due to Potential ICE Activity
Oakland, CA - Earlier today, I learned from multiple credible sources that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is preparing to conduct an operation in the Bay Area, including Oakland, starting as soon as within the next 24 hours.
As Mayor of Oakland, I am sharing this information publicly not to panic our residents but to protect them.
My priority is for the well-being and safety of all residents - particularly our most vulnerable - and I know that Oakland is safer when we share information, encourage community awareness, and care for our neighbors.
Interested residents should consult the website http://www.centrolegal.org/acilep/ to understand their legal rights and options in the event they face detention or know someone who needs legal representation.
In Oakland, OUSD public schools have strict protocols in place to protect our students and families. Oakland police officers are prohibited from participating in ICE activities.
Additionally, California state law prohibits business owners from assisting ICE agents in immigration enforcement and bars federal agents from accessing employee-only areas.
I have reached out to local leaders and partners in our immigrant communities to share this information. Our shared message is clear: We want residents to prepare, not panic. We understand ICE has used activity rumors in the past as a tactic to create fear; our intent is for our community to go about their daily lives without fear, but resiliency and awareness.
I am not aware of any further details of the ICE operation, such as precise locations.
I know that Oakland is a city of law-abiding immigrants and families who deserve to live free from the constant threat of arrest and deportation.
I believe it is my duty and moral obligation as Mayor to give those families fair warning when that threat appears imminent.
