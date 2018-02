© Twitter

Washington is planning to open a new Embassy in Jerusalem in May, the US State Department has announced. The move, which sparked an outcry when it was announced last December, coincides with Israel's Independence Day, it adds."In May, the United States plans to open a new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.the document reads State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert noted.The document also says that a new extension will be added to that building in 2019, to provide office space for the ambassador while a permanent home for the embassy is found.Earlier on Friday President Donald Trump defended his decision last December to recognize Israel's claim to Jerusalem as its capital, which prompted huge protests across the occupied Palestinian territories, that have left estimated 19 Palestinians dead.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the news as: "a great day for the people of Israel." But Palestine Liberation Organisation Secretary-General Saeb Erekat countered that view. He claimed"Trump and his team have disqualified the US from being part of the solution between Israelis and Palestinians; rather,Erekat said.Meanwhile, nine Palestinians have been shot and injured in different locations near Nablus in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip at planned Friday protests, the official Palestinian WAFA news agency reports. In the town of Salem, one person was shot in the stomach and another hit in the neck by shrapnel. Others were treated for tear gas inhalation.The December announcement of Trump's decision acknowledging Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has been met with little support, even among the ranks of Washington's allies.British Prime Minister Theresa May said back then that the city "should ultimately form a shared capital between the Israeli and Palestinian states," while