© US Department of State

With so much talk of 'Russian meddling' around, some people in the public eye are picking up the language of the alleged meddlers.It appears members of the Trump administration, congress, senators and political commentators have taken to using Russian terms when describing their 'meddling' ways.The Russian terms for country house, a high-ranking party official, compromising material, people linked to the security service or military and spies stationed overseas are all phrases used by various members of the US establishment.Have a look for yourself in the video below.How long until Russians are accused of hacking the English language too?