Haab, a junior at the high school, told Fort Lauderdale ABC affiliate WPLG that CNN invited him to speak at the televised town hall in nearby Sunrise, Florida, and that he and his parents had dressed up for the occasion.
But CNN then told Haab he would have to read a question that CNN had prepared for him:
Haab: I expected to be able to ask my questions and give my opinion on my questions.The town hall was overwhelmingly stacked in favor of gun control. Two students whom CNN chose to ask questions attacked National Rifle Association spokesperson Dana Loesch as a bad mother. CNN's Jake Tapper, who moderated the event, did not defend Loesch.
Reporter Janine Stanwood: But Colton Haab, a member of the Junior ROTC, who shielded classmates in the midst of terror, says he did not get to share his experience.
Haab: CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions, and it ended up being all scripted.
Stanwood: Colton wrote questions about school safety, suggested using veterans as armed school security guards, but claims CNN wanted him to ask a scripted question instead. So he decided not to go.
Haab: I don't think that it's going to get anything accomplished. It's not going to ask the true questions that all the parents and teachers and students have.
