Pyongyang officials refused to meet with US Vice President on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, amid belligerent rhetoric and threats of new sanctions, as well as US distrust of a recent rapprochement between South and North.Pence arrived in South Korea at a time when the Trump administration is applying every effort to downplay the significance of the recent thaw between the two Koreas that came about as a result of the "Peace Olympics."After days of negotiations, the US team reportedly managed to pull off the impossible and arranged a meeting between the two sides on February 10, the Washington Post reported Pyongyang allegedly refused to meet the VP over his renewed calls for sanctions, as well as his audience with North Korean defectors."Perhaps that's why they walked away from a meeting or perhaps they were never sincere about sitting down," Nick Ayers, the vice president's chief of staff, told the American media on Tuesday. "North Korea dangled a meeting in hopes of the vice president softening his message, which would have ceded the world stage for their propaganda during the Olympics."Just before arriving to South Korea on February 8,Once in Korea, Pence continued to show hostility to North Korea, meeting with defectors and calling for more economic pressure against the North."I leave here very confident thatto continue to pressure North Korea to abandon their nuclear ambitions," Pence said on his way back to the US from the Olympics.Moscow and China have consistently urged a diplomatic solution to the crisis, based on its 'double freeze' initiative. The simple Sino-Russian proposal, firmly rejected by Washington, seeks a simultaneous suspension of nuclear tests by Pyongyang and of the large-scale military exercises by Washington and Seoul.