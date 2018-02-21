Money is Power! Legal Drugs for Profits, Pain, and Stupidity?President Donald Trump's nominee for drug czar, Republican Congressmember Tom Marino, had to withdraw from consideration after a Washington Post / "60 Minutes" investigation found. Meanwhile, calls are growing to look at the major pharmaceutical companies that have fueled the opioid crisis.A new investigation by Esquire magazine reveals how the secretive Sackler family, owners of the company that invented OxyContin, downplayed the risks of addiction and exploited doctors' confusion over the drug's strength. We speak with Christopher Glazek, the Esquire reporter behind the story.