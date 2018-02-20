The Dossier was supposed to tie Trump to Russia and help paint Russia as some malign entity trying to undermine US politics and subvert American Democracy. A one-two punch that is now showing itself to be full of toxic hot air.
It looks very much like master conman Barack Obama was also neck deep in the action. Complicit in attempts to undermine Trump, the Obama administration applied for a FISA court wire tapping permission as well - and was actually turned down the first time by the judicial body. Turned down, that is, until the Hillary camp came up with the manufactured Dossier.
For anyone actually paying attention (and who isn't still hopelessly 'pro-Hillary'), the FISA Memo releases should not only sound the death-knell for the Russia Gate investigation, but also largely demolish the egregious and dangerous 'Cold War 2' impetus it rests upon.
Alas, wherever these revelations do go, rest assured they will not be allowed to go too far. For one thing, those involved in connecting Trump to Russia and Russia to the devil's spawn, have a lot at stake. Not only are their political futures, careers on television and jobs at various think tanks at risk, but they also have trillion dollar military, security and intelligence industries to "protect". And these overlapping spheres of influence largely share one common goal that, at this time, keeps much of it afloat as a potentially viable, if not pathological, business: to destabilize - if not outright destroy - sovereign and law-abiding Russia as it exists today. Global control is hard work but someone's got to do it, and it sure does pay well!
Russia quite simply threatens the US 'deep state's' business model of world economic, social and political domination, so there's a lot riding on not only squelching the significance of the FISA memo, but also deflecting from it, validating the Mueller witch-hunt, and the goals of the industries mentioned, by any and all means necessary.
Any And All Means Necessary
The dwindling (but still large) segment of Western people that tune into mainstream news for their information are in the unfortunate position of being bombarded with a continued stream of Big Lies and misdirection - all pointing to how awful Russia is, and how essential it is that "Russia must be stopped!"
Not a week goes by that we aren't given some new reason for a 'four minutes of hate' Russia, along with "proof" why we should hold the Eastern nation responsible for some thing - any thing. The campaign has been so successful that some even attribute recent Tweets about the Parkland Florida School shooting to Russian bots trying to effect pro-gun sentiment among Americans. Or more specifically, "to amplify the loudest voices in that fight, deepening the divisions between us".
Last fall we saw how famed Hollywood director Rob Reiner and actor Morgan Freeman came together to form and support the message of 'The Committee to Investigate Russia' - whose list of members reads like a who's who of neocons, war party newspaper columnists and Cold War spooks (including ex-CIA psychopath Michael "kill Russians and Iranians" Morell).
The following, however, takes the cake: Watch the recent video Reiner made with arch criminals James Clapper and John Brennan to get an idea of what these fast-talking numbskulls are willing to say and lie about. And, just a reminder, none of the claims these two have made in the past year have been backed up with any evidence - and yet they shamelessly blather on...
If you didn't, or couldn't, finish watching the whole thing I don't blame you - because it certainly bears more than a striking resemblance to another well known gross-out American infomercial, albeit a relatively harmless one:
The Deep State's 'Hate Russia' narrative is a lot like Ronco's GLH9 spray-on hair paint in that, in most cases, it ends up drawing even more attention to the fact that the consumer is bald and desperate enough to cover up his or her baldness with a canned and synthetic product. See what I mean:
Even still, there will be some people who buy and sell the product. And like all good infomercials, you need some people to clap along, "testify", and act as though what you're selling is worth the attention its been given - which we've certainly seen in spades lately regarding the demonization of Russia.
Intelligence Officials Claim Russia Will Hack Mid-Term Elections
Last week in a Senate intelligence committee hearing, we witnessed yet another round of 'Top US Intelligence Officials' warning of Russian election tampering to destabilize and undermine the US. CIA Director Mike Pompeo asserted, "We have seen Russian activity and intentions to have an impact on the next election cycle". Exactly how, Pompeo doesn't say, but the vagueness continued when National Intelligence Director Dan Coats and NSA head Admiral Mike Rogers backed Pompeo up with promises to provide more details for Congress later that day behind closed doors (for reasons of national security of course).
Coats went on to tell the Associated Press that the "Russians stepped up their game with cyber, in particular, in 2016," and "We think it's very likely because we don't see a let up in efforts to do this". Never mind that the states of California, Texas and Wisconsin have already responded to the Department of Homeland Security to say that they have no evidence of Russia hacking or even looking at their election software in 2016. But who needs evidence when you have a Cold War to run.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson chimed in as well and told Fox News that the US is seeing "certain behaviors" of Russian election meddling in the Northern Hemisphere, as well as "in the U.S." this year. Looks like Rex "Friend of Russia" Tillerson has finally gotten with the hate Russia program.
White House Accuses Russia Of Engaging in Cyberwarfare Against Ukraine
statement, last week:
In June 2017, the Russian military launched the most destructive and costly cyber-attack in history.Software security experts like John McAfee have called bullshit on this accusation, saying:
The attack, dubbed "NotPetya," quickly spread worldwide, causing billions of dollars in damage across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It was part of the Kremlin's ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine and demonstrates ever more clearly Russia's involvement in the ongoing conflict. This was also a reckless and indiscriminate cyber-attack that will be met with international consequences.
"When the FBI or when any other agency says the Russians did it or the Chinese did something or the Iranians did something - that's a fallacy," said McAfee.But which intelligence agency does have the means to launch such an attack and attribute it to others? The CIA. And which intelligence agency has been known to attack other countries for political purposes using cyber viruses like Stuxnet? Again, the CIA. This isn't to suggest that the CIA was itself responsible for the "NotPetya" attack, only that if they had wanted to perpetrate it and make it look like Russia's doing (however superficially), they certainly had the means and motivation to do so.
...
"Any hacker capable of breaking into something is extraordinarily capable of hiding their tracks. If I were the Chinese and I wanted to make it look like the Russians did it I would use Russian language within the code. "I would use Russian techniques of breaking into organisations so there is simply no way to assign a source for any attack - this is a fallacy."
...
I can promise you - if it looks like the Russians did it, then I can guarantee you it was not the Russians."
A few other things to note about the "NotPetya" attack (that got conveniently left out of the White House's recent statement) is that the malware also affected numerous corporations located in Europe and in Russia. Would the Russian government really attack its own oil giant Rosneft as a cover for attacking the already badly flailing Ukraine? That false flag type of operation is something the CIA does (and has become expert in).
Trump Changes (Or Was Compelled To Change) His Rhetoric On Russia
In his recent State of the Union Address, Trump gave a clear though subtle sign that, despite everything he has experienced about who really runs the USA, he is willing to toe the anti-Russia line. At least to some degree:
Around the world, we face rogue regimes, terrorist groups, and rivals like China and Russia that challenge our interests, our economy, and our values. In confronting these horrible dangers, we know that weakness is the surest path to conflict, and unmatched power is the surest means to our true and great defense.And in reference to the recent implications of the FISA Memo, he tweeted:
For this reason, I am asking Congress to end the dangerous defense sequester and fully fund our great military.
As part of our defense, we must modernize and rebuild our nuclear arsenal, hopefully never having to use it, but making it so strong and so powerful that it will deter any acts of aggression by any other nation or anyone else.
Trump could have simply said "The results of the election were not impacted [by anything Russia is accused of doing]. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!" and left it at that. But he began his Tweet by feeding into the Big Lie: "Russia started their anti-US campaign in 2014, long before I announced that I would run for President." This suggests that Trump has succumbed to the pressures, group-think, lies and plans of those in the 'deep state' that would see the US hound, and ultimately destroy, Russia. Sadly, it seems that Trump has no choice, although half of the American electorate were hoping that he did.
The pattern is clear. The US government accuses Russia of everything America has been doing for decades. In spades. But so much of the Western population is so abysmally ignorant of the level of deception that defines Washington politics, that there is little chance that many of them will figure it out. Strangely enough, the same Western populations have little problem accepting the 'Russia is Evil' meme, even when (or perhaps because) they are provided with no evidence to support such an idea.
Washington's pathological drive toward creating an enemy should be frightening to anyone with a semblance of common sense. It means that the war party is looking for enough tacit agreement from the American people to justify virtually anything deemed an 'appropriate' response to anything Russia is accused of. As the expression goes: We ain't seen nothing yet.