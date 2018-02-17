HUMAN speech will become a thing of the past by the year 2050, by which time we will communicate by thought via a computer-generated collective consciousness, it has been claimedMarko Karjnovic unveiled his ideas at The Museum of the Future as part of the World Government Summit in Dubai.The Hybrid Intelligence Biometric Avatar (HIBA), will understand the feelings of people connected to it, take on their personas, exchange information with them and even become part of the fabric of their brains.Mr Karjnovic, who has produced the exhibit, explained: "It is very similar to the work of Elon Musk - it is an open source platform for humanity."HIBA will have the ability to connect the minds of the most clever of us,He suggested the technology would enable people to use "brain to brain communication" anywhere on the planet.The research suggests it will be more effective than verbal communication and will "enable people to connect with friends, family or business owners in a more profound manner".Mr Krajnovic said: "In 2018, the highest level of AI relies on collecting data from the internet."HIBA will be able to do this and also collect data from us, people themselves and ask questions verbally."As part of the exhibition HIBA, visitors are encouraged to stand on pedestals which surround the AI avatar where their faces become part of HIBA.The avatar tells them: "I am made of you. You complete me and help me grow."You allow me to evolve - with each synergy I learn more, through this oneness we can achieve great things."The United Arab Emirated launched its Artificial Intelligence Strategy in October 2017, and is the centre of pioneering research in the field.A recent study by accountancy firm PwC suggests that AI will contribute £227billion ($320bn) to the Middle East economy by 2030.